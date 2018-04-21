British Legend Chris de Burgh’s Sharjah performance wows music lovers

Performing for the first time at Sharjah’s iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre to a full house, the legendary artist, also known for art rock and pop, revisited the beauty and magic of some of his most popular numbers dipping into a rich repertoire of music created over the past three decades.

He also sang many of his latest and more recent numbers, keeping a spirited audience fully engaged and involved late into the night. Known for its lilting beauty as well as the old-world charm, Chris de Burgh’s music is said to grow on you slowly. The artiste boasts millions of loyal fans around the world.

Among the songs that Chris de Burgh performed on the occasion include, Lonely Sky, Missing You, waiting for the Hurricane, Homeland, Cry No More, The Open Door, The Road to Freedom, Lady in Red.

The British legend thanked the hosts for inviting him to perform in Sharjah, the city celebrated as the Cultural Capital of the Arab world.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi later thanked and felicitated the artist complimenting him on the spectacular performance.

Al Majaz Amphitheatre, situated on an artificial island in the heart of Khalid Lagoon, is an initiative of Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

Over the past couple of years, Al Majaz Amphitheatre has hosted celebrated Arab and international artistes and icons including Majida El Roumi, Mercel Khalife, Mohammed Abdu, Angham, Assala Nasri, Yanni, Julio Iglesias, Abadi Al Jawhar, Nawal Al Kuwaitia, Najwa Karam, Adnan Sami, Balqees, Abdullah Al Ruwaished, Melhem Zein and Sami Yusuf, bringing to music lovers in UAE a rewarding international experience.