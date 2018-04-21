The Breadwinner Trilogy: A key publication for Kalimat’s translated young adult novels

Through publishing the Arabic translation of the internationally celebrated series of novels ‘The Breadwinner Trilogy,’ Kalimat has opened up a window into another culture.

The series, available on Kalimat’s stand during the 10th edition of the Sharjah Children Reading Festival, which runs until April 28th, is regarded as one of the finest contemporary works for young adults by a female author. Written by Canadian author Debora Ellis and translated by Jana Hassan, the books trace the life of young women in Afghanistan under Taliban control, in four different novels ‘Al Mueila’ (The Breadwinner), ‘Rahlat Parvana’ (Parvana’s Journey), ‘Madinat Al Teen’ (Mud City) and ‘Ismee Parvana’ (My Name Is Parvana).

Al Mueila 1 (The Breadwinner):

The breadwinner tells the story of eleven-year-old Parvana, who lives with her family in one room of a bombed-out apartment building in Kabul. One day, her father is arrested and the family is left without someone who can earn money or even shop for food. As the family grow desperate, only one solution emerges. Forbidden to earn money as a girl, Parvana must transform her appearance into a boy, and become the breadwinner.

Al Mueila 2 ‘Rahlat Parvana’ (The Breadwinner 2: Parvana’s Journey):

Parvana’s father has died, and her mother, sister, and brother have gone to a distant wedding, not knowing what has happened. Parvana doesn’t know where they are, but sets out alone to find them, still masquerading as a boy. Her journey becomes more perilous as the bombs begin to fall. Making her way across the desolate Afghan countryside, she meets other strays from the war – an infant boy in a bombed-out village, a nine-year-old girl who believes she has magical powers over land mines, and a boy with one leg. The children travel, and as they forge their own family in the war zone that Afghanistan has become, their resilience, imagination and luck help them survive.

Al Mueila 3 ‘Madinat Al Teen’ (The Breadwinner 3: Mud City):

The events of this story take place immediately after September 11, with Afghani refugees fleeing to the Pakistani border, due to their fear of the US air strikes. Parvana’s best friend, Shauzia, has escaped the misery of her life in Kabul, only to end up in a refugee camp in Pakistan. She finally decides to leave the camp and try her luck on the outside, but life as a street kid is dangerous and terrifying, even with the advantages of a strong will, brave spirit and good luck. This is a powerful and human story of a feisty, driven girl who tries to take control of her own life.

Al Mueila 4 ‘Ismee Parvana’ (The Breadwinner 4: My Name Is Parvana):

In the stunning sequel to The Breadwinner Trilogy, Parvana, now 15-years-old, is found in a bombed-out school and held as a suspected terrorist by American troops in Afghanistan. She does not respond to questions even when she is threatened, harassed, and mistreated over several days. The only clue to her identity is a tattered shoulder bag containing papers that refer to people named Shauzia, Nooria, Leila, Asif, Hassan — and Parvana. As she waits for foreign military forces to determine her fate, she remembers the past four years of her life. Reunited with her mother and sisters, Parvana and her family must unite and use their bravery and resilience to face anyone who wants to steal the girls’ freedom and right to access education.

Deborah Ellis:

Deborah Ellis is a renowned author, who has written more than 20 books. ‘The Breadwinner’ series has been translated into 25 languages, and grossed more than USD 1,000,000 which she has donated to the ‘Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan’, a member-based, not-for-profit organisation. She is the recipient of many awards, such as the Jane Addams Children's Book Award, the California Middle East Book Award, among many others.

An animated movie of ‘The Breadwinner’, which was nominated for an Oscar as ‘Best Animated Feature Film’ and for a Grammy for ‘Best Animated Motion Picture’, has Angelina Jolie as its Executive Producer is currently showing in cinemas across the region.