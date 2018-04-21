FUNN introduces Stop-Motion techniques to next generation of Emirati filmmakers

During the 9-day course running until 25 April at the Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club, the youngsters aged 10 - 14 years old will run the gamut of stop-motion from brainstorming ideas and storyboarding scenes to understanding software and improvising props.

The young filmmakers will begin with an overview of the course and familiarise themselves with processes and equipment using examples from other productions.

On days two and three, they will be introduced to the latest animation software and its capabilities in creating post-production effects as well as exploring different animation techniques, methods and materials.

Having been divided into groups, the fourth day of the workshop will be dedicated to brainstorming ideas where the participants will agree on plots, production, methods and outcomes.

Day five will involve storyboarding where each group creates a basic series of sequenced illustrations to visualise their movie and prepare them for the animation stage.

Having created and constructed the scenes, backgrounds, props and characters on day six, the apprentices will begin filming and animating in accordance with the storyboards and techniques they have learned the previous week.

Finally, the young producers, directors, designers and technicians will see the fruits of their new-found skills as they edit their work into a self-contained video complete with titles and music.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and Director of Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival, said: “One of the most effective ways to engage young people in media arts is to involve them in something they enjoy as an audience and for this age-group, stop-motion is an ideal platform.

“Our aim is not just to teach young filmmakers the methods of production, but to excite, inspire and stimulate them into making media arts a part of their lives in the long-term. In regional and international film festivals, including Cannes, London and New York, we are seeing an ever-increasing presence of Emirati directors and producers and these workshops provide the foundation for many more to come.

“It is our aim to galvanise and nurture a new generation of filmmakers from the UAE who will highlight national talent and play an active part in the global filmmaking industry.”

Established by the Sharjah government to promote and support media arts – including film-making, graphic design, anime and cartoons – for children and young adults in Sharjah and the UAE, FUNN seeks to impart knowledge and skills and bring local and international expertise in media technologies to young audiences in the country.

FUNN works to nurture a generation of creative artists in media and film and to promote new media work by children and young filmmakers of the UAE at international film festivals and conferences worldwide. Its larger goal is to foster talent through these local and international events to form a close-knit network of talented young people who can share their experiences and expertise on a global scale.