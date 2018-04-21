Yoga and gymnastics benefit young children at SCRF

The hour-long Yoga workshop was part of the 10th edition of the festival, themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’.

Open to all age groups, children worked out on an array of different exercises aimed at boosting their physical and mental well-being.

From downward dog positions to jumps and turns, deep breathing, stretching, as well as handstands and tumbles, the children gave it their all, as they underwent basic elements of gymnastics to improve their core muscles and balancing.

“It’s important for them to have balance and yoga will help them meditate, which will allow them to work on their well-being,” said Kaye Gumatas, an instructor at My Gym in the UAE. “They will know the purpose of yoga at a young age and, although they might think it’s just a game, there are benefits to it. Children, as they are, just want to have fun.”