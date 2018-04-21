A Fun Mess created making Jelly worms at SCRF 2018

Decked out in aprons, hair nets and gloves around 12 children aged between 5 and 10 were shown how to make the sweet dessert while also finding out more about it’s history. They learnt it was first created more than 300 years ago in the UK from jam.

“We want the children to understand where their food comes from so that they get more of a connection to it,” said Soniya Vyas, a pastry chef.

The youngsters each had to tie four straws together with a rubber band which was then placed into a cup. They then poured the jelly powder into bowls before adding four cups of water and stirring until it had completely dissolved.

The mixture was then poured into the straws and placed into a freezer for 15 minutes. The jelly will then be pushed from the straws and once it comes out of the freezer it will be in the shape of worms.

The workshop is being held during the 10th edition of the festival, which runs until April 28 at Expo Centre Sharjah and is themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’.