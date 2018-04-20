Ed Vere: Promoting literature is essential to produce creative and critically thinking of young minds

In a matter of 60-minutes, Vere made everyone present at the workshop go through a galaxy of emotions – anger, excitement, curiosity, inhibition, anticipation, surprise happiness and excitement – all of which ended up in sadness when the audience rapt in attention realised it was over.

He read three of his most popular picture books: The New York Times bestseller Max the Brave, published in 15 languages and named one of The Sunday Times’s 100 Modern Children’s Classics, and long listed for the Kate Greenaway Medal; Grumpy Frog, nominated for The Sainsbury's Children’s Book Award; and the two-word book, Banana, which was shortlisted for the Kate Greenaway Medal for children’s book illustration.

“Who felt gussa (angry) today?,” asked Vere as he introduced the Grumpy Frog to a group of about 30 students. And immediately, all 30 hands went up. It felt like a free session of counselling where even the most unreasonable reasons were totally reasonable. Vere went from student to student, listening to how some were being avoided by their friends, and some others were woken up too early by their mothers for school, and others who had fought with their best buddies for no reason at all. The adults had reasons of their own – some didn’t like how their lattes tasted and some others had to stop at every traffic signal on their way to work.

From empathy, tolerance and inclusion, an understanding and appreciation for diversity to a visually pleasing sibling rivalry between the two young monkeys portrayed in Banana, which the children read themselves, allowed the audience to see all these emotions come to life, which they often find hard to explain or interpret.

Sharing his impressions of his first ever visit to Sharjah and the UAE, the author said: “I was delighted to be invited and extremely impressed with the way the festival is being conducted – I think it’s a phenomenal thing that’s happening. Promoting literature is obviously a wonderful thing to produce creative and critically thinking young minds.”

Upon being asked about the motivation behind his workshops and storytelling sessions, Vere observed: “Not every child has access to books or has parents who buy books often. Whatever your circumstance, reading and books can educate you completely. Even if you have a bad schooling, you can still teach yourself everything you need to know by reading.”

“Children are amazing in the way they suspend their disbelief; they easily believe that a gorilla is playing a piano. Not only do they believe that but they love that character. To promote that love for reading at an early age is really important. As a children’s author and illustrator who works in the field, I hope that these experiences stick with the children I meet and books continue to remain an important part of their lives always.”

The storytelling workshop swiftly transformed into a drawing class, where children and the accompanying adults had fun sketching. Vere’s boundless creativity and irreverent wit were a truly memorable treat.