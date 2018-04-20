Youngsters Express Their Artistic Nature In Magical Drawing Workshop

The workshop aimed to use scratch paper to get children thinking more about how they can be creative.

Lin MengLi, ran the session with a group of excited school children and said: “We want the children to think differently about being creative. Normally they would be given a white piece of paper and a pencil but we use black scratch paper, which uncovers a mix of colours when they draw on it. It really makes children curious and helps to develop their imaginations.”

Using the illustrations from a special drawing book the children were guided through the process of drawing an elephant. They were also shown how to draw the trunk followed by the body, legs and ears before being encouraged to add their own creative twist by adding flowers, shapes, plants and other animals.

“We face a challenge in the modern day to try to get children away from computers and iPads and instead get them to use their own minds. We want to open their minds to their own creativity,” said MengLi.

At the end of the session each of the children were given extra magic paper to take home and continue their artistic journey.

The workshops are being held regularly throughout the festival, which runs from April 18 to 28 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.