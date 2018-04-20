Students learnrobotics and AI through lego at Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

The “Robotics Fun Club”, offered by UAE-based Fun Robotics, strengthened children’s understanding of science and engineering through problem-solving, modelling, prototyping, investigating and analysing, as well as interpreting data and asking questions.

Each one of the company’s seven workshops focuses on different aspects of the STEM education. “It’s a simple programme that allows students to create something and have it do a simple task,” said Tarek Zaatar, senior trainer at Fun Robotics.

He expressed the need for technology in education, especially for the new generations, due to its fast-paced evolution. “To have children with an early understanding on what’s going on isn’t hard, and in this manner, it’s nice and embedded inside a lego,” he said. “This will help them in the future to choose their path, whether they like engineering or mathematics.”

As children started building their own creations, they expressed excitement at their new discoveries. “One of the main reasons children should be enrolled in such classes is because programming is becoming a necessary language that not everybody has,” said Khaled Kurdi, senior trainer at Fun Robotics.

The workshops are being held regularly throughout the festival, which runs from April 18 to 28 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.