Andy Warhol’s Masterpieces ‘Speak Up’ at SCRF 2018

The Austrian visual arts movement troupe, The Dancing Galleries, is in town and is presenting immersive 20-minute acts combining modernity and art in fascinating live performances, where the subjects of the painting actually ‘speak’ to the viewers from behind the picture frames.



Eye-catching and unique, the performers in their extraordinary costumes do justice to the work they present, and leave a lasting impression with a novel and innovative artistic experience.



If there is anything that could make the American pop artist’s work more pronounced and alive, it is definitely this one-of-a-kind show. Through the remaining days of the festival until next Saturday, April 28, the group will bring to life the most prominent works of some of the best artists of our times, including Salvador Dali’s iconic surrealist artwork, Jean Dubuffet’s famous French paintings, and more.



The shows are accompanied by customised music curated to support each gallery.



SCRF 2018 will have its doors open for visitors of all ages and cultural preferences until next Saturday, April 28.