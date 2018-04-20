Children explore a virtual world at the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival

The hour-long Augmented Reality workshop was part of the 10th edition of the festival, themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’.

The children excitedly explored biology, animals, geometry and world travel as they dove into their iPads to learn through the benefits of augmented reality.

As they pointed at and rotated the different virtual elements they visualised in science, mathematics and anatomy, their interest and amazement grew. Buildings and historical sites were virtually visited from different angles by the children, who were aged between six and 12.

“Kids study so many subjects at school so it’s very important to practice them,” said Dr Sana Farid, chief executive of VRX 1, which led the workshop. “It’s experiential learning. Today, we have all of it in a smartphone or a tablet, so it becomes very handy and time-efficient and it gives them unlimited access to Mars or even the Moon.”