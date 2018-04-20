Youngsters taught how to make pop-up book style creations during Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

Italian children’s book publisher Matteo Faglia guided youngsters through the process of drawing, cutting and folding paper to build basic structures. The hour-long session initially got children familiar with the unique art style of the books before they turned their own hands to creating.



“Many of the children have never even seen a pop-up book so they are often amazed when I show one to them. To see something as simple as a piece of paper be turned into a three-dimensional structure is fascinating to them.” said Faglia.

Each child is given a piece of paper with the basic shape of a house drawn on it. They are then shown how to cut and fold it so that it becomes a 3D pop-up of a house.

SCRF’s events span several programmes, under the main themes of Kids Activities, Cultural Programmes, Cultural Café, Kids' Creative Café, Social Media Café and Cookery Corner. SCRF 2018 also features a series of international theatrical performances like ‘Tuta and Monkey Cheetah’, and the ‘Island of Kids’ Area’ that combine education, fun and entertainment to highlight the values of honesty to young visitors.