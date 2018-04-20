Children’s imaginations take them back to the era of dinosaurs at SCRF 2018

Children roared their delight as they saw Velociraptors and Brachiosaurs stomp around on stage during the 30-minute show. The fun packed show featured a joke telling baby dinosaur as well as dig to find ancient fossils.

The audience was led through the journey back in time by Dr T-Rex. “Dinosaurs have been alive for decades in our imaginations,” he said. “Most people don’t understand this except children.”

With the help of some young volunteers from the audience Dr T-Rex ‘dug’ up a dinosaur egg that hatched to reveal a wisecracking baby dinosaur who entertained those present with jokes.

As they continued to dig they discovered a Velociraptor killing claw and a Tyrannosaurus tooth and they were taught the differences between meat and plant eating dinosaurs.

Youngsters also learned how scientists believe that the dinosaurs became extinct when an asteroid collided with the earth causing volcanoes to erupt and blocking sunlight, which resulted in the plants dying off in a matter of months.

The 30-minute show will be held on selected days during the 10th edition of the festival, themed ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’. The timings of the show will vary.

The festival’s events span several programmes, under the main themes of Kids Activities, Cultural Programmes, Cultural Café, Kids' Creative Café, Social Media Café and Cookery Corner. SCRF 2018 also features a series of international theatrical performances like ‘Tuta and Monkey Cheetah’, and the ‘Island of Kids’ Area’ that combine education, fun and entertainment to highlight the values of honesty to young visitors.

A prime highlight of the festival this year is its first ever 3D Book Exhibition, featuring 250 pop-up books from the 3D Book Centre in Forli, Italy. The books have been handpicked by the exhibition curators to represent eight different periods of time. One of SCRF’s mainstays, the Sharjah Exhibition for Children’s Books Illustrations, is featuring 355 artworks by 104 illustrators from 32 countries this year.