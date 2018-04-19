British under-secretary of state visits Sharjah

The British senior official was shown around the Sharjah Art Museum, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, and Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn Sharjah) and briefed by Manal Attaya, Director General of Sharjah Museums Department, on the efforts made to promote the values of arts and culture in the emirate.

He expressed full satisfaction with the cultural renaissance witnessed by the emirate, and the significant efforts exerted by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to position the emirate among the world's key cultural and artistic hubs.