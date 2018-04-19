British under-secretary of state visits Sharjah

  • Thursday 19, April 2018 in 11:15 PM
  • Michael Ellis, UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State during his visit to the museums
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Michael Ellis, UK’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Arts, Heritage and Tourism, on Thursday toured a number of cultural and historical destinations in Sharjah, including the emirate's key museums.
The British senior official was shown around the Sharjah Art Museum, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, and Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn Sharjah) and briefed by Manal Attaya, Director General of Sharjah Museums Department, on the efforts made to promote the values of arts and culture in the emirate.
 
He expressed full satisfaction with the cultural renaissance witnessed by the emirate, and the significant efforts exerted by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to position the emirate among the world's key cultural and artistic hubs.