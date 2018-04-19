Saudi Arabia's first cinema opens in Riyadh

Dr. Al-Awad said, "We are all happy on this historic day as it is witnessing the screening of the first cinema film in the Kingdom, in a complex equipped with all the techniques and equipment that provide pleasure for the family, pointing out that what is achieved today is the result of a joint effort thanks to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince. Citizens and expatriates will see more showrooms that offer new entertainment options in all regions of the Kingdom.

"This is a true beginning for the development of the entertainment sector in general and the film industry in particular," he said. "It is not only a leisure initiative, it is an economic stimulus and a catalyst for growth and diversity of economy.

He added that cinema in the Kingdom will be a full-fledged industry, supported by distinguished cadres, huge potentials and a broad public base that will be accompanied by rich content and strong production with which the Kingdom will enter the international film market, in addition to the positive implications that include cultural, artistic and developmental axes with providing various job opportunities in this industry according to vision 2030.

The Minister of Culture and Information pointed out that this event will be a real beginning for the development of the entertainment sector in general and the film industry in particular in order to promote cultural and media work by supporting recreational activities as well as stimulating growth and economic diversification.