First Emirati ballerina set to captivate audiences at Abu Dhabi Classics

Brought to the UAE under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and produced by FLASH Entertainment, the Abu Dhabi Classics programme has successfully welcomed scores of classical music enthusiasts to concerts across some of Abu Dhabi’s most distinctive venues.

The upcoming performance spans three acts that chronicles the tale of Conrad, chief of the pirates and his love interest Medora, a young Greek woman. The performers will collectively bring to life iconic theatrical renditions of romance and adventure from Le Corsaire, a pirate tale and classical heritage ballet based on Lord Byron’s poem.