SAF presents “Through the Lens” exhibition

The exhibition “Through the Lens 1953-1979” traces the progression of his life both in Iraq and throughout his travels, spanning over three decades from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Born in 1932 in Baghdad, Al Ani learned photography early in life and trained at the studio of a local photographer. As an adult, he joined the Arabic-language magazine Ahl Al Naft [People of Oil], a photography unit that was part of the Iraq Petroleum Company (IPC), where he worked between 1954 and 1960. He founded the photography department at the Iraqi Ministry of Culture in 1960 and went on to head the official Iraqi News Agency. Al Ani stopped making work in the late 1970s prior to the outbreak of the Iran-Iraq War.

"The images of Latif Al Ani represent a unique era in the history of Iraq, revealing the dramatic changes that have taken place during this short period of events" said Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah Art Foundation.

Sheikha Hoor added, “Thanks to the artist's documentation of his surroundings and his dedication to archiving his works, we are now able to share this important visual history”.