Brainstorming to discuss the reality, ambitions of the UAE Women Writers

His Highness gave the opportunity to UAE Women Writers to participate in the Book Fair in Paris recently, which included the translation of their books into French and their participation in literary and dialogue sessions, reflecting a bright and honorable image of Emirati women in international forums.

This came at the beginning of the brainstorming session organised by the Cultural and Information Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA). to discuss the reality and aspirations of the UAE Women Writers Association at the headquarters of the Sharjah Ladies Club, in the presence of Asma al-Zarouni, Basima Younis, Saleha Ghabesh, Noura al Noman, Aisha Bu Sumait, Fathia Al-Nimr, Fatima Abdullah, Nadia Al-Najjar.

The session was held with the aim of presenting ideas and proposals for activating the Association's events and developing them in an optimal manner that serves the target groups of its establishment and its relationship with other cultural institutions in supporting the structure of public culture and providing all facilities for its success.