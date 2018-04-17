Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Heritage Days in Al Dhaid

The opening ceremony included a number of activities and events, while the various events in the heart of Sharjah, in the village of the child, in addition to the seminars and lectures in the council of Experts and the cultural café, the signing of books, other activities and programs that visitors and lovers of heritage accept daily.

In conjunction with “Year of Zayed”, Sharjah Heritage Days in Al Dhaid dedicated a special section in the Heritage Village, an exhibition, divided into 5 sections included a lot of pictures, sketches and videos.

The ceremony was attended by Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and a considerable number of Central Region residents especially Al Dhaid.