PAA to unveil details of Sir Bu Nair Environmental Festival

The press conference will be attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council and Chairman of the High Organising Committee of Sir Bu Nair Festival, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, and representatives of authorities, institutions and companies participating in and sponsoring the festival.

Al Suwaidi said that Sir Bu Nair Environmental Festival is in line with the vision and directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to highlight the richness of natural and environmental life in Sharjah, promote its beautiful tourist attractions, and highlight the ancient heritage of the UAE, and the efforts of the UAE's Founding Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to preserve the marine heritage and protect the natural environment.

The festival is held in cooperation with Sharjah Media Foundation, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Police General Directorate, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, and Sanid Team of Volunteer.