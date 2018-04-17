Sharjah Heritage Days welcomes 60958 visitors on 9 Days

“It is a pleasure to record an increase in number of visitors and organisers within the first ten days. Over the years, Sharjah Heritage Days has become a must-visit attraction for people all over the world, and we are optimistic that towards the end of the festival, the numbers will double,” said Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days, VIPs and other officials of Sharjah Heritage Days.

While Sharjah has always been a beacon for cultural enthusiasts, momentum is growing behind moves to make the emirate a major destination for arts and heritage lovers. The increase in number of organisers and visitors at Sharjah Heritage Days is a perfect indication of the robust cultural scene in the UAE, and is a reflection of the leading efforts taken by the government to promote the emirate and the country as a cultural destination.

“Sharjah Heritage Days has not only raised the profile of UAE on the cultural scene, but has also encouraged citizens to explore the rich heritage of the country. One of the many positive outcomes of this mega event is the opportunity for people to network and learn about each other’s cultures. We are glad that the public has realised the importance of visiting and participating at such events and we encourage more people to be a part of this cultural event in the coming years,” added Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam.