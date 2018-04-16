Opportunities for children to enjoy, learn at Sharjah Heritage Days

The mega-event not only highlights UAE’s expansive cultural scene, but also presents an opportunity for families to enjoy a free fun-filled day with their family. In addition to the entertainment activities and shows, the annual cultural event also focuses on the needs of young children and their families and has crafted and designed special programmes and activities which engage children and parents, helping them bond together.



“At Sharjah Heritage Days, we understand that children play a key role in preserving our culture and tradition. As such, we’ve organised activities which will not only provide fun-filled opportunities for children, but also engage families, empower communities and enrich their lives,” said Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days.



Selective features include a number of workshops for children in addition to children’s play area, face painting, colouring section as well as fun characters. Additionally, food stalls serving traditional food and sweets, dates and traditional products, snacks have also been set up for children and families to enjoy and spend time together. This year, the event also includes live performances, entertainment acts, acrobatic shows, cultural events and an e-book exhibition for children, which covers varied genres of knowledge including science, creative arts and history.



A must-visit attraction at this year’s Sharjah Heritage Days is the ‘Haunted House’ which not only lets you experience an adrenaline rush, but is an effective medium to get over your fears. Additionally, children’s story-telling sessions highlights the pressing need for human coexistence and respect for diversity. The message is depicted to children in a simple yet effective metaphor where characters from different tales struggle to accept each other.



Another attraction for the children at the event is the olden day’s pavilion which takes children on a traditional adventure, helping them explore ancient homes, farms, occupations and way of living. Moreover, children also have an opportunity to take home pets as birds and rabbits which are available for sale at the cultural event.



“We are extremely delighted to organise special shows and activities for children at Sharjah Heritage Days. Hosting entertainment shows and acts, particularly for the children enable us to showcase many of the exciting ancient projects and helps us highlight our culture and heritage in a dignified way, which not only gains admiration of the young kids, but also their families,” Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam concluded.