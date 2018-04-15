Al Ain Palace Museum to celebrate World Heritage Day

The celebrations will include a series of family-focused events and educational sessions which will explore Emirati culture and heritage. Popular food stalls and authentic Arabic gahwa will also be available in the museum courtyard, along with live performances of traditional folk dances.

Emirati handicrafts will be featured as part of the celebrations, including sado, traditional Arab rugs made of goat’s wool, and demonstrations by falcon handlers and their birds.

Al Ain Palace Museum will be hosting these World Heritage Day activities with a focus on presenting the elements of Emirati heritage listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List under the theme ‘Our Heritage for Future Generations’.

World Heritage Day is an annual event celebrated on 18th April of each year. It aims to preserve the human heritage and recognise the efforts of all relevant organisations in the field.