British-Irish Legend Chris de Burgh Set to Perform at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Amphitheatre

The globally acclaimed British-Irish singer, songwriter and instrumentalist is all set to perform at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Amphitheatre on Friday, April 20.

The legendary art rock performer who also writes pop, Chris de Burgh is a prolific singer and songwriter with some of the biggest hits and top-selling albums in the history of music to his credit.

Boasting a rich repertoire of music created over a long and immensely rewarding journey of creativity that began in 1974, Chris’ music features such landmark albums as Far Beyond These Castle Walls (1974), Spanish Train and Other Stories (1975), At the End of a Perfect Day (1977), Crusader (1979), Eastern Wind (1980), The Getaway (1982), Man on the Line (1984), Into the Light (1986), Flying Colours (1988), Power of Ten (1992), This Way Up (1994), Beautiful Dreams (1995), Quiet Revolution (1999) Timing Is Everything (2002), The Road to Freedom (2004), The Storyman (2006), Footsteps (2008), Moonfleet & Other Stories (2010), Footsteps 2 (2011), Home (2012), The Hands of Man (2014) and A Better World (2016).

The British-Irish musician began building his legend and attracting audiences around the world with his unique storytelling and gritty, charismatic stage presence. By 1980, Chris’s global profile had mushroomed to the point where that year’s album, ‘Eastern Wind’, became one of the biggest-selling albums of all time in many countries.

A year later, its follow-up, ‘Man On The Line’, was a Top 30 album in the UK, the US and 20 other countries. It was this album that opened the door to the enormous success which was to follow with the arrival of Chris’s 1986 album ‘Into The Light’.

‘The Lady In Red’, now an evergreen classic, achieved No. 1 status in 25 countries, including the UK, went to No. 2 in America – and has now sold in excess of 8 million copies. He was the only international artist invited to perform at the historic public celebrations marking the re-unification of East and West Germany. His 1995 album, ‘Beautiful Dreams’, was recorded in a classical style – with a full, 32-piece orchestra.

Whether his lyrical – and musical – themes have tackled life, love and loss or been set against imaginative backdrops created from the past, present or future, the telling of tales is his special gift.

With sales of his albums by now approaching 50 million worldwide, his unique, filmic slant on musical story-telling was already clearly established, but ‘Moonfleet & Other Stories’ raised the bar to unprecedented new heights.

Chris’s extensive repertoire of songs has taken his audiences on travels through continents, cultures and centuries - in cinematic proportion.

In performing at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, the beautiful Roman colosseum style open-air theatre in the middle of Khalid Lagoon, Chris de Burgh will not only be connecting with his fans in the Middle East, he will be shining the light on Sharjah’s efforts to promote a new cultural sensibility and appreciation of the arts in the UAE and the region.

Over the past couple of years, Al Majaz Amphitheatre has hosted celebrated Arab and international artistes and icons including Majida El Roumi, Mercel Khalife, Mohammed Abdu, Angham, Assala Nasri, Yanni, Julio Iglesias, Abadi Al Jawhar, Nawal Al Kuwaitia, Najwa Karam, Adnan Sami, Balqees, Abdallah AlRowaished, Melhem Zein and Sami Yusuf, bringing to music lovers in UAE a rewarding international experience.