Czech Republic set to enchant visitors with charismatic attractions at SHD

With a rich music history and well preserved historic sites and castles, the stunning beauty is all set to enchant visitors of Sharjah Heritage Days with an allure of charismatic attractions including Czech folk puppetry, interpretation of music from the Renaissance and Baroque periods, traditional Czech folk instruments, presentations of contemporary art, the finest pieces of Czech literature translated into Arabic, the famous Czech ice hockey and tasting of the Czech cuisine.

Alfa Theatre Pilsen

The Czech Republic pavillion will not just showcase an exhibtion of of traditional Czech puppets, but will also host shows from Alfa Theatre, which is rated as one of the top Czech puppet theatres and is a proud holder of West Bohemia puppetry heritage, listed in UNESCO.

Petr Nikl

Known for contemporary art forms, Petr Nikl - a Czech painter, photographer, marrionette maker, author of original theatre performances, actor and a singer will showcase his contemporary works and weave magic for the visitors of Sharjah Heritage Days with his imaginative painting, singing, graphic art and various other kinds of combinations of traditional art media.

Ice Hockey Rink

Ice hockey is one of the most popular sports in the Czech Republic and Jaromír Jagr is one of the most famous Czech sportsmen. The renowned ice hockey coach and player Karel Císařovsky will introduce visitors to the basics of the art of hockey on a small hockey rink and keep visitors of Sharjah Heritage Days engaged!

Victoria Ensemble

The vocal and instrumental Victoria Ensemble led by Soprano Viktorie Dugranpere, is a Czech body of professional singers and musicians. It will focus on historically informed interpretation of 16 – 18th century music and will draw attention for its unique dramatic performances and 12 permanent singers and instrumentalists who can perfrom numerous musical programmes of Renaissance, Baroque and Classical period.

Krystof Kaplan

One of the leading authors of contemporary Czech sculpture, Kryštof Kaplan creates art that straddles the line between sculpture and architecture. At Sharjah Heritage Days, he aims to create remarkable works with various materials, such as concrete, wood or metal.

“Czechs love to live life to the fullest, and the thriving folk tradition, music, food and heritage is a testament of the same. The country is not just rich with its history and architecture, but is also a melting pot of cultures which makes artistic expressions as exhibitions, theatre and music performances, festivals, museums, a big hit with the citizens. As such participating at Sharjah Heritage Days is in line with our value to explore new cultures and make new connections. We are extremely pleased to be a part of this magnificent event and are confident that the relationship with UAE will not just develop, but grow strong in years to come,” said a representative from the Czech pavilion.

Sharjah Heritage Days has returned this year with its sixteenth edition. Held under the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, this year’s cultural fair oversees a growing plethora of ancient artifacts, galleries, exhibitions, historical sites and cultures of people from 31 countries. Held under the theme 'With Heritage, We Rise', the cultural festival will run up to April 21st and is an opportunity for visitors to experience diverse segments of the society which showcases tangible and intangible heritage items of the emirate and beyond.