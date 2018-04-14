Senator Petr Silar: The book and music combine Sharjah and the Czech Republic

Senator Petr Silar expressed his gratitude to the Government of Sharjah and the Sharjah Institute for Heritage for hosting the Czech Republic as a guest of honour at the 16th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the Sharjah Heritage Days at heart of Sharjah, Silar said that the book and the music combine the cultures of the Czech Republic and Sharjah. "Translation tells us about the culture of the other; music is a universal language," Silar added.

He pointed out that the Czech pavilion also showcases the Czech customs and traditions in addition to the Czech library, which contains books from the library of the former Czech president.