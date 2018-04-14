Senator Petr Silar: The book and music combine Sharjah and the Czech Republic

  • Saturday 14, April 2018 in 11:48 AM
  • Senator Petr Silar (right)
Sharjah 24: Vice-President of the Senate of the Czech Republic, Senator Petr Silar, confirmed that the Czech pavilion at the 16th edition of the Sharjah Heritage Days, offers a variety of activities to the public, including puppet theatre, hockey shows and Czech cuisine.
Senator Petr Silar expressed his gratitude to the Government of Sharjah and the Sharjah Institute for Heritage for hosting the Czech Republic as a guest of honour at the 16th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the Sharjah Heritage Days at heart of Sharjah, Silar said that the book and the music combine the cultures of the Czech Republic and Sharjah. "Translation tells us about the culture of the other; music is a universal language," Silar added.
 
He pointed out that the Czech pavilion also showcases the Czech customs and traditions in addition to the Czech library, which contains books from the library of the former Czech president.