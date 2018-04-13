Saeed bin Saqr: Sharjah Heritage Days a renewed window to highlight authenticity of the past

Sheikh Saeed described Sharjah Heritage Days as a cultural and heritage event that has been going on for many years, affirming, in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, that the event themed “With Heritage … We Rise”, is a renewed opportunity held annually to entertain citizens, residents and tourists with festival's rich activities to familiarise them with the UAE heritage that embodies the ancient past of the UAE.

He added that the current session is characterised by coinciding with the declaration of 2018 Year of Zayed to celebrate the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Saeed concluded hailing the heritage village in the city of Dibba Al Hosn for highlighting the various maritime, mountainous and agricultural environments.