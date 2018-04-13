Saeed bin Saqr inaugurates 6th Sharjah Heritage Days in Dibba Al Hosn

The event was inaugurated in the presence of Ahmed Mohammed bin Jamu, the Chairman of Dibba Al Hosn Municipal Council; Matar Al Khashri, Director of the Emiri Court in Dibba Al Hosn; Taleb Safar, Director of the Dibba Al Hosn Municipality and a host of officials and residents of the Eastern Coast.

Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr toured the 60 - pavilion heritage village in which 24 public and private sectors’ departments and institution are participating.

The heritage village highlights the various maritime and agricultural environments exhibiting many crafts and maritime professions, lifestyle, and crops. It also focuses on life in the mountains and how citizens have adapted to such life. The village also embodies historical treasures.

"The Heritage Days in the Emirate of Sharjah and the city of Dibba Al Hosn represent an opportunity to highlight and consolidate our heritage and preserve our national identity," said Saif Hassan Al Dhahouri, Chairman of the Organising Committee.

He added that the Organising Committee is keen diversify environments in the Heritage Village in cooperation with partners to entertain the public with a collection of distinguished and exciting folkloric events.