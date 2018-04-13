Al Qasimia University launches 2nd ‘Reading Knight’ competition

The Deanship of Student Affairs at the University has chosen to summarise the book "Tale of A City" by His highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah as the subject of the this year’s competition, to encourage students to learn from the valuable information contained in the book, which will enrich the students' culture.

The competition also aims to promote the culture of reading among students and to guide them towards useful books to benefit from their content and develop their talents in the basics of book summarisation styles.

Commenting on the competition, Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of the Al Qasimia University pointed out that summarising “Tale of A City” comes within the framework of the University's vision to encourage students to read and usefully exploit their time and develop their perceptions of the Arabic language.

He pointed out that the choice of “Tale of A City” was due to the important and rich content of this book for those who have interest in learning about the history of the Emirate of Sharjah and gain experience and language skills.

As for the conditions of the competition, Professor Rashad Salem stated that the summary should be in the student’s language and style taking into consideration the correctness of the Arabic language regarding the use of punctuation marks, and the pages of the summary shall not exceed five and not less than two.