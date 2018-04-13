Theatre Performances at SCRF combine values, education and fun

Among the performances is international favourite, ‘Tuta and Monkey Cheetah’, which tells the story of two groups from the same village who go hunting for treasure. Both groups fall prey to a swindle that leads them to wild jungles, villains, and ultimately the North Pole, home to the giant white bear.

The play, presented by Kuwait’s Al Rowan Centre for Art and Theatrical Production, will be performed by Huda Hussein, Hanadi Al Kandari, Ahlam Hussein, Farhan Al Ali, Mohammed Al Sahaf, Aws Al Shatti and Rania Shehab.

Also from Kuwait, SCRF visitors will be mesmerised by the ‘Island of Kids’ Area’, produced by Kuwait’s Artist for Art and Theatrical Production. The play talks about a group of talented children on board a plane that is forced to make an emergency landing on an island. Events escalate when the passengers are taken hostage by the natives, leading to the children trying to escape through reading, culture and knowledge.

The show will be performed by Hamad Al Omani, Haya Abdul Salam, Fuad Abdullah, Layla Abdullah, Shahd Abdullah and Maitham Bader, as well as children Abdul Wahhab Al Saffi, Ahmed Bin Hussein, Ghurour Safar and Bader Atwan.

Young visitors will also be treated to a truly impressive virtual reality illusion show ‘Hara Hiroki’ from Japan, which is the latest in innovative video mapping and a range of interactive visual shows that blur the lines between reality and graphics, immersing the young spectators in a magical world of hologram illusions.