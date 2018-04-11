Saudi Photographer wins 'I am a Nat Geo Photographer' competition

Clearing the board over the four episodes, Humaid, a health management technician, beat fellow contestants, Emirati explorer Obaid Al Budoor, Lebanese artist Cynthia Ghoussoub and Egyptian photographer Amina Sabry in the latest series.



Commenting on his experience, Humaid said, "This was a tough competition. Each one of us approached the challenges in our own creative ways. Waiting for the results was nerve racking but I appreciated all the feedback I received from the judges and from my fellow contestants that helped me improve with each new challenge. This has been an incredible experience."



Hosted by media personality Tarek Edrees, ‘I am a National Geographic Photographer’ drew million of viewers from across the Arab World who closely followed the story of the four young talents, week on week. With Dubai as their backdrop, the photographers needed to tell a captivating story curated in 5-8 photos, which captured the challenge and was of best value for the industry targeted – from fashion to graffiti painting and to martial arts, thus earning them the most points to take them to the top of the leader board.

The series final episode was the deciding factor where contestants were challenged to create a photo essay using the combination of techniques used in previous episodes including light, lens, movement, emotion and portrait photography.



Emirati photographer Obaid Al Budoor, who was the winner of the fourth challenge, received a lot of praise from the judges for his creativity and unusual take on his photography subject displayed throughout all the challenges.

Abdulrahman Awadh Al Harthi, Acting Executive Director of Television at Abu Dhabi Media congratulated the young Saudi winner Hesham Al Humaid and all participants in the programme which has delivered an enriching photography experience over the last four weeks.