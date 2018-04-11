Dr. Habib Ghloum: We wore the crust of civilization and the spirit is ignorant

Dr. Habib Ghloum

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Habib Ghloum said “I am here to talk about the Arab world in general. Yes, at FIKR 16, we are distinguished today as a civilized country, but we are not talking only about the UAE, but we hope to see our entire Arab homeland radiate light”.



Dr. Ghloum wished that the Arab nation would be an integral unit so that the countries can improve themselves, their people and their land.