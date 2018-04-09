UAE, U.K. cultural relations are excellent, says British official

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Ellis said that these relations have been very good for many years now, adding that "We wish to continue this excellent relationship and build on it even further."

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary is currently visiting Abu Dhabi for the CultureSummit 2018.

Commenting on how bilateral ties can be further developed, he said, "The way we build on these relationships is by our cross-ministerial visits, our business relations, but also, very importantly, by our cultural relations."

"My visit this week is focused on good cultural understanding that we have between our two peoples and two countries," he continued.

Ellis went on to say that Culture Summit 2018 is of world importance. The Summit is the world’s first high-level event that convenes leaders from the worlds of the arts, media, public policy, and technology to identify ways that culture can raise awareness, build bridges and promote positive change.

"This is a clear indication of its international significance, I must commend the UAE for hosting such an important event," he added.

Speaking on the significance of cultural cohesion, Ellis said that culture is a bridge between peoples. "It is something human beings around the world can relate to, that they can support. They can be enriched by it, and can find it spiritually and emotionally uplifting."

It is something that everyone recognises, he explained, adding that "when we work strongly together and respect our cultural heritage, it is something that brings people together, it doesn’t separate them, bringing the human family ever closer."

Commenting on his visit to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ellis said he was very impressed.

"I was very struck by the fact that, unlike many other galleries and museums around the world, the Louvre Abu Dhabi has placed together artifacts from different time periods and cultures, and put them in a way to show the progress of humans over a period of thousands of years," he continued.

He added, "It’s going to continue to be a very successful attraction, so congratulations to the UAE."

Ellis went on to praise the UAE leadership for its vision to cherish cultural identity and heritage, and for encouraging the youth to follow this path to understand, cherish and be energised by the wonderful culture of the region.