Aisha Ghabish: Distinguished participation of Czech Republic at Sharjah Heritage Days

Ghabish said that 31 countries are showcasing their culture and heritage at the 16th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days, pointing out that the Czech Republic is participating in a variety of dazzling events.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the Sharjah Heritage Days, Ghabish said, "There are a lot of traditional handicrafts showcased by delegations from the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries and the UAE, in addition to the participation of delegations from other countries in the various events throughout the Days."

The Sharjah Institute for Heritage organises this event annually in April to coincide with the UNESCO celebration of the World Heritage Day, on April 18.