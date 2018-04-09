Innovation is a national priority, says Noura Al Kaabi

She praised the 10th Annual Arab Report on Cultural Development, describing it as important and detailed, noting that it contains updates and recommendations for 22 Arab countries that consider the issue of innovation and scientific research as a challenge in the Arab world.

In her statement to media, Al Kaabi pointed out that innovation is an important part of the country's strategy to achieve local and regional goals.

She explained that the recommendations of the report help identify the map of innovation in the Arab world, and how to develop this scene, adding "We are honoured, in the UAE, to launch this report from; this is the sixth time that the Arab Thought Foundation launches its report from the UAE."