Workshops Galore at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2018

Preparations for the festival’s 10th edition for the young generations are in full steam, and the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has revealed a packed itinerary featuring a most diverse range of workshops, inspired by the festival’s theme, ‘Your Future… Just a Book Away’, will be offered to visitors throughout the 11-day festival, until Saturday, April 28, at Expo Centre Sharjah.





Fun Robotics, UAE

Mind fitness is their specialisation, and is a true haven for those who like to spruce up their journey of learning and developing creative skills by taking a more unconventional route. Fun Robotics is the first KHDA robotics dedicated center in the UAE, and will be presenting the most exciting challenges in STEM and related fields.

The Detective Project, UK

This workshop is dream-come-true opportunity for young Sherlocks in Sharjah and the UAE, where participants will find themselves in an imitation of a real-life crime scene and will work as a group to solve mysteries using forensic techniques, fingerprint and DNA analysis, odontology, handwriting and footwear marks.

Play the Game, Germany

Put your acting hats on at these workshops that will offer interesting theatrical games using Chekov’s special techniques of movement, concentration, imagination, gestures, and communion. The sessions will help young participants to discover the connection between inner images, emotional honesty and their creative abilities.

The Newsreader, Australia

This one is for future news presenters who are fascinated by energetic newsrooms around the world, breaking important stories and connecting people with the latest happenings around them. From story round-up for broadcasting to learning about the essential roles that are required for the delivery of news every day, a team of specialised supervisors will take workshop participants through it all.

MineVention, UK

The Sharjah Children’s Reading festival 2018 will host an Official Minecraft Community Event, where visitors can enjoy to the fullest during the costume contests, tournaments and other activities that will be organised.