Sami Yusuf recreates the magic of his universal music in Sharjah Concert

Performing before a full house, Sami Yusuf recreated the magic of some of his most popular songs and albums besides sharing some of his latest songs and music. He performed some of his most memorable pieces as well as newer compositions. Journeying from East to West with master musicians of traditional music and performing some of his greatest hits from albums such as Ya Rasul Allah, Hasbi Rabbi, Lament, You Came To Me, Sari Gelin, Maulana,Ya Hayyu Ya Qayyum, Ya Ummi, Healing and even popular Indian qawwalis like Mast Qalandar, he regaled his audience late into the night against the picturesque backdrop of Khalid Lagoon.



Speaking earlier, the superstar said he was thrilled to perform at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah. “We are performing in the beautiful Emirate of Sharjah, which, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has been leading the efforts to preserve heritage and support the arts,” he said emphasising his music celebrates over one thousand years of legacy and heritage of Islamic civilisation stretching from Arabia to Andalusia and Ottoman Turkey to Indian subcontinent.



Welcoming the artist, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) said: “We are excited to host international musical icon Sami Yusuf, who has built a huge fan base over his long artistic career, at Al Majaz Amphitheatre.” Allay later thanked and felicitated the artist complimenting him on the spectacular performance.



With more than 34 million albums and millions of followers around the world, Sami Yusuf’s music celebrates universal human values like peace, love, faith, fellowship, sacred traditions and, above all, humanity in an increasingly chaotic, violent world with communication revolution and material gains dictating modern lives. An artiste who is widely followed around the world, including in the Middle East where his roots lie, music for Sami Yusuf is an expression of love and faith encompassing all relationships.



Since its inception, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, an initiative of SGMB, has been in the forefront of the Emirate’s efforts to promote a new cultural sensibility and appreciation of the arts, hosting globally recognised Arab and international artists and musical icons including Mohammed Abdu, Mercel Khalife, Yanni, Julio Iglesias, Angham, Assala Nasri, Emeli Sande, Abdullah Al Rowaished, Balqees, Adnan Sami and a host of others. This season of Al Majaz Amphitheatre’s offering will conclude with the performance of celebrated British Irish singer and songwriter Chris de Burgh on Friday, April 20.