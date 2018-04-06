Sami Yusuf: Sharjah’s support for arts, culture and heritage makes my concert more special

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sami Yusuf said that has been longing for the opportunity to perform in Sharjah, praising His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for his vision for Sharjah and the attention he attaches to heritage, culture and arts.

He added that the concert at Al Majaz Amphitheatre is more special to him as it celebrates various cultures that have developed for a millennium.

He thanked Sharjah for the support and the opportunity he has been given to perform here.