Exhibition featuring rare photos of Sheikh Zayed opens in Pakistan

Titled, 'Zayed in the hearts of Pakistanis', the five-day exhibition held at The Centaurus Mall in Islamabad, opened with the presence of senior Pakistani government officials, diplomats, and local media. The opening coincides with 2018 being the 'Year of Zayed'.

The exhibition presents more than 25 pictures of Sheikh Zayed reflecting the special status and connection that Pakistan held in the heart of the founding father, telling stories of Zayed carrying out humanitarian, charitable and development projects throughout the country.

The exhibition will also be held at the Sheikh Zayed International Academy in Islamabad and in the city of Karachi.