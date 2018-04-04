Arabic Publisher COMICS to unveil its new graphic novel Antara at Comic Com

During the cultural festival, COMICS will also promote their eight other titles, which were earlier released at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2017 and Paris Book Fair (Salon Du Livre De Paris) 2018. These titles include Arabic translations of Baddawi, Heart and Brain, Anya's Ghost, Username: Evie, Shadow Hero, Friends with Boys, Pyongyang and The Little Prince.

COMICS, which was launched last year by Kalimat Group, one of the leading publishing houses in the region, specializes in publishing various kinds of comics in Arabic. It aims to introduce Arabic readers to the world of comics and to offer a wide range of options for the comic book lovers. It also translates famous foreign language comics into Arabic to make them available for the regional language readers.

Kalimat Group ’s participation through its imprint COMICS in MEFCC, which is one of the largest popular culture festivals in the Middle East, reflects its commitment to share and spread the Arab culture through publishing and distributing Arabic literature in various forms ranging from fiction and non-fiction books to comics.

MEFCC is a three-day festival of regional and international entertainment culture in Dubai including some of the world’s biggest celebrities and brands in film, TV, science-fiction, anime, manga, comics, collectibles and more. The event is hosting its seventh edition this year.

Since its inception, Kalimat Group has participated in 50 international book fairs worldwide and distributed its books in more than 16 countries and 3,000 schools. The group prides itself on publishing the highest-quality Arabic books, 30 of which have won prestigious Arab and international awards. Kalimat Group has collaborated with more than 120 authors and 100 illustrators from around the world. Fifty of its books were translated from Arabic into foreign languages. So far, Kalimat Group has published more than 400 Arabic titles