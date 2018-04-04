Sheikh Zayed Book Award twelfth edition winners announced

The ‘Literature’ Award went to Syrian novelist Khalil Sweileh for his Novel ‘Ikhtibar al-nadam’ (Remorse Test) published by Nofal- Hachette Antoine, Beirut (2017), while Emirati author Hessa Al Muhairi was named winner of ‘Children’s Literature’ Award for her story ‘’al-dinoraf’ (the Dinoraf) published by Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution, UAE (2017).



In the ‘Young Author’ category, Egyptian writer Ahmad Al Qarmalawi won the title for his novel ‘Amtar Sayfiyyah’ (Summer Rains), published by Maktabat al-Dar al-Arabiyah lil-Kitab, Cairo (2017).



Neji Elounelli from Tunisia won the ‘Translation’ Award for his Arabic translation from of the work of German author Theodor W. Adorno, ‘natharayya ‘astiteeqyya’ (Asthetische Theorie), published by Al-Jamal Publications, Beirut 2017 The ‘Literary and Art Criticism’ Award went to Moroccan academic Mohammad Mishbal, for his work, ‘Fi Balaghat Al Hajjaj: nahwa balagha hajjajiyyah litahleel al khitab’ (The Rhetoric of Al Hajjaj: Towards a rhetoric inspired by Al Hajjaj in analyzing discourse), published by Kunouz Al Ma’refa Publishers, Amman (2017).

The 'Arab Culture in Other Languages' Award went to German researcher Dag Nikolaus Hasse for his work "Success and Suppression: Arabic Sciences and Philosophy in the Renaissance", published by Harvard Press 2017 while Dar Al-Tanweer (Beirut/Cairo/ Tunisia) won 'Publishing and Technology' Award.



Marking the announcement, Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, the Secretary General of Sheikh Zayed Book Award commented: "The nominations went through a rigorous assessment towards selecting the best of the entire body of works received this year, followed by a series of evaluations lasting for 3 months by qualified judging panels, to be concluded by the reviews of the Scientific committee and the final sign off by the Award’s Board of Trustees to name the winning titles of the 12th session."

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director-General of the Department of Culture and Tourism– Abu Dhabi, congratulated the winners for their achievement, stressing that their works deserve the recognition.



He said, "As we mark the Year of Zayed, this is fitting appreciation to the memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; crowning this outstanding group of writers, intellectuals, publishers and young talent as winners of an award in his name, and echoing his vision of fostering the sciences to enrich the Arab cultural, literary and social life."