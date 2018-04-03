World Fashion Festival to honour fashion icons

World Fashion Festival Awards 2018 will take place on 5th-7th April at the Palazzo Versace Dubai.

The aim of the WFF is to gather as many countries as possible under one platform, once a year in Dubai. The registered countries will be represented by outstanding designers with collections haute couture, Pret-a-porter, bridal, fur and leather, reception and cocktail dresses, evening gowns, as well as brands of accessories - shoes, bags, hats, scarfs - and jewellery for kids, women and men.

As an internationally acclaimed event and network for trade and fashion professionals, the concept provides a forum for Middle East exposure and recognition, with a major role in contributing to the harmonious growth and development of the fashion industry, working towards the greater good of supporting relationships to keep the fashion industry sustainable and unprejudiced.

WFF is expected to be revolutionary for 2018 in the fashion industry in the Middle East Region, creating a unique and direct bond between the world-wide designers and the high-end customers and buyers from this Region.

All designers are invited to accept the challenge in creating an artwork based on a theme concept, besides their participating collections. The theme concept is seasonal and will only be disclosed to the registered designers who choose to accept the challenge.