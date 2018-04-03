Dubai Culture’s festival educates public about silver crafting

Workshop participants will be provided with an introduction explaining the concept of the silver crafting industry, the nature of silver, and the types and names of different Emirati ornaments. They will also learn about the foundations of silver design, jewellery tools, techniques for adding texture, shape, and refinement to metal, the crafting processes for different types of jewellery, and how to develop and restore silver. The workshops will be complemented by an exhibition of silver crafts.

The ‘Live Our Heritage Festival’ is held in cooperation with the Global Village, the Dubai Association of Folk Art, and Dubai Culture’s Dubai Heritage Development Centres. The festival will run until 7th April 2018 at the Global Village, focusing on educating the public about traditional UAE handicrafts and heritage.