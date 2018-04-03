'Mother of the Nation Festival' welcomes more than 151,000 visitors

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, the festival was held at Miral’s newly-inaugurated beachfront leisure development Al Bahar and spread across more than a kilometre of Abu Dhabi’s Corniche.



The annual festival, which came to an end on Saturday, March 31st, paid tribute to the ‘Mother of the Nation’, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.



Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "It is heart-warming to see such an influx of visitors at this year’s Mother of the Nation Festival. We are thrilled to have hosted so many residents not just from all over the UAE, but also from across the wider GCC, to celebrate the UAE’s rich heritage and cultural diversity, and to commemorate the inspirational values of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

"We look forward to hosting this event in years to come and working with our partners to create new concepts and attractions to further promote Abu Dhabi as a destination of distinction."