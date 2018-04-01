OIC condemns Israeli occupation aggression on 'Land Day'

Sixteen Palestinians were reportedly killed by the Israeli occupation forces and more than 1,400 wounded.





Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation, said in a statement that Israeli occupation is fully responsible for the consequences of the continuation and escalation of its aggression and war crimes against the Palestinian people.

He called on the UN Security Council to immediately intervene to stop this ongoing Israeli occupation aggression and provide international protection to the Palestinian people. He reiterated the need for the international community to engage in sponsoring a political track leading to peace based on the vision of the two-states' solution.