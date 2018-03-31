Year of Zayed Drone Show to light up Abu Dhabi Skyline on Friday and Saturday

Closing this edition’s Festival with spectacular scenes across the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the sky will light up with 500 Intel Shooting Star Drones, creating a new form of night-time entertainment and storytelling. The LED-emitting drones will hover several metres high above visitors crowding the Abu Dhabi Corniche to usher out the third edition of the Mother of the Nation Festival. Set to last for more than 5 minutes, the drones will form into the official logo of the Year of Zayed to pay tribute to the nation’s founding father and his inspirational values through mesmerising shapes and symbols.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director-General of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi is the first city in the Middle East to host this unique drone show. This remarkable event truly captures the Emirate’s spirit, which is grounded in heritage and tradition but with a look to the future. Merging the best of technology and art, this captivating show will enable us to tell the Abu Dhabi story in an impactful way and to pay tribute to our founding father using the night sky as our canvas. We would like to invite everyone across the UAE to join us for this spectacular show and to enjoy the hugely eclectic mix of entertainment options we have on offer throughout the festival."

The third edition of the Mother of the Nation Festival launched in celebration of the inspirational legacy of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who was also honoured by the League of Arab States recently and given the title of "Mother of Humanity-Mother of the Arabs" in recognition of her efforts in supporting Arab women and promoting their conditions in various domains.

Taking place at the newly-inaugurated A’l Bahar along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the third edition of the Mother of the National festival will conclude on Saturday 31st March.