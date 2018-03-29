Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development launches "Hekaya" application

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development has launched the "Hekaya" application for smartphones, as part of its initiatives for the Month of Reading, which aims to promote a culture of reading among the UAE community.

The application will target sight impaired individuals and children under reading age, as well as those who do not speak English and would like to learn the language. It will also provide a library of audiobooks with awareness messages, which aim to promote good values and ethics among children and raise their awareness about social issues.

The application also aims to support children and people of determination who are learning Arabic and motivate authors to promote their books, as well as to highlight the culture of knowledge volunteering by calling on people to volunteer for audio recordings.

The ministry revealed its future plan to increase the number of audiobooks in the application and include more stories and awareness books that will improve the language and knowledge skills of their targeted groups.

The application includes books that won the fifth and sixth editions of a short story award organised by the ministry. The winners were assessed and selected by a special committee, which included critics, authors and specialists.