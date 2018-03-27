Korean President attends joint cultural exchange event

The Korean president highlighted the important role of cultural exchange in boosting relationship between the two nations and voiced his hop for strengthening it further for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

He also toured the photography exhibition organised alongside the event to show parts of the life of the late Sheikh Zayed, the UAE founding father, under the umbrella of the Year of Zayed initiative.

The event featured performances by the UAE National Symphony Orchestra and the UAE-Korean joint orchestra along with a number of Korean singers .

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, pointed out that the UAE and Korea enjoy strong ties across areas based on mutual respect, thanks to the ardent support of the leaderships in both countries. Al Kaabi also thanked Park Kang-Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, for hosting the event.

Kang Kyung-wha, Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs, lauded the strong relationship between the two countries , stressing the crucial role played by culture in bridging gaps between nations and civilisations. She also thanked the UAE leadership and people for the warm welcome and hospitality.