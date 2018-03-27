Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses launch of mural of poem, "The Maker of Men"

The mural is the first work of the Fatima bint Hazza Cultural Foundation to be part of its artistic movement, in co-operation with the prominent French artist, eL Seed, who painted the poem dedicated to the Mother of the UAE.

The importance of this project is that it contains work that appreciates the Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. Offered by the Fatima bint Hazza Cultural Foundation, it is drawn on the walls of the ancient Abu Dhabi Municipality building by eL Seed, who fuses Arabic calligraphy with contemporary graffiti art. He, along with over 100 enthusiastic students, channelise their creative energies to compose the message of harmony, cohesion and exchange.

The idea of the initiative is to educate children and the youth about the meanings of gratitude and appreciation while introducing art into their lives and showcasing it in public spaces that are accessible.

After agreeing with several schools in Abu Dhabi and receiving requests for admission from 20 participants to draw on the wall with the artist, eL Seed, as well as 30 other participants from photography and videography clubs, over 100 students participated on the first day of the event, which succeeded in attracting the attention of a generation that is hard to impress.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan gave a speech in which he affirmed the importance of this event by Fatima bint Hazza Cultural Foundation and congratulated Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Al Nahyan for her important initiatives, which support the role of culture and arts in achieving a quality of life in the community.

He said it strengthens their pride and honour in the UAE’s journey and at the same time confirms the spirit of belonging and loyalty to the nation. This national foundation’s work and accomplishments represent a continuous striving for effective participation in the international artistic and creative movement with honesty, determination and exceptional performance, he added.

He also expressed his happiness and appreciation for the children participating with eL Seed and welcomed the artist and the country’s youth to complete the giant artistic painting. This beautiful work will decorate the walls of the Abu Dhabi Municipality building and we look forward to the upcoming works in this important artistic series, which makes art a tangible part of the life of individuals and the community, he added.