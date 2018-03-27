Nahyan bin Mubarak honours late actor Abdulhussein Abdulreda

The award was received by Dr. Bashar Abdulhussein Abdulreda, the son of the late actor, with the attendance of several artists and international groups participating in the festival.

After receiving the award, Dr. Bashar Abdulreda stressed that the honouring of his late father on World Theatre Day at the Abu Dhabi Festival, under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan, is an honour for Kuwait and the entire Gulf. The UAE’s people are known for their generosity and hospitality, he added while expressing his happiness at the country’s loyalty to his father and noting that this initiative has made his family and fans happy.

During the ceremony, Dr. Habib Ghuloom Al Attar, Director of the Culture and Community Activities at the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, said that honouring the late actor, Abdulhussein Abdulredha, at the Abu Dhabi Festival is an honour as he represents Gulf actors, specifically those from the UAE.

He added that it is his privilege to honour the late actor on the UAE soil, the country of giving in the Year of Zayed. He thanked ADMAF for their efforts and continuous endeavours to appreciate and honour art and artists.

The late actor was famous since the 1960s for his exceptional work in the field of comedy and dramatic writing. He provided the Gulf and Arab library with a group of television, radio and theatre works, which became rooted in memory.

The Abu Dhabi Festival has been giving annual awards since 2012, in co-operation with Chopard in honour of those who have made exceptional contributions to the field of art and culture. It celebrates the accomplishment of pioneering creatives from all parts of the world.