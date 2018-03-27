UAE ministers attend Mother of the National Festival

Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, attended the landmark event on Sunday.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the festival, in its third edition, continues to celebrate the inspirational values of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, by giving families a chance to enjoy a range of activities designed to foster learning, collaboration and entertainment.

The ministers toured the festival's key sections including the Mother of the Nation Pavilion and ALZAD – World of Food Pavilion.

The Mother of the Nation Pavilion is a tribute to the accomplishments of Sheikha Fatima. It explores the impact Emirati women have had on the country throughout history while tracing the visionary values of Her Highness and revealing how her initiatives have helped shape the eminent role that Emirati women enjoy in their society, economy and government today.

As for the AZLAD – World of Food Pavilion, which is presented at the festival with the support of the Minister of State for Food Security, delves into the impact of people’s nutritional choices on their bodies and the environment, and our collective responsibility towards the development of a healthy sustainable society.